Guardian Investment Management Sells 16,950 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Guardian Investment Management cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 1.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. 63,263,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,455,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

