Guardian Investment Management Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 3.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 43.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 74,670,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,218,480. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

