Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0152

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Gulden has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $45,501.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.06 or 0.00426620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 533,178,163 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

