H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.34

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 1000106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a report on Monday, September 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.56. The company has a market cap of C$242.32 million and a P/E ratio of -104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.64.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.75 million. Analysts expect that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) Company Profile (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

