Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.80

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.80, with a volume of 21650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.77. The stock has a market cap of C$114.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.38.

About Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

