Handshake Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Handshake has a market cap of $52.32 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,568.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.56 or 0.03881977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.00436464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $525.76 or 0.01437768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.30 or 0.00569623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00442461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00289625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021961 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 349,728,985 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.