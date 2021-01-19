HC Wainwright Raises Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $168.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $148.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XLRN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $136.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.34.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,159,000 after buying an additional 2,014,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,072,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,930,000 after purchasing an additional 73,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

