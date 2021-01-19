HC Wainwright Raises IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $114.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

IGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $97.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $464,040.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,933 shares of company stock valued at $396,650. 79.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 292.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

