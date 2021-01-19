Head-To-Head Survey: Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) & Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSM)

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) and Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Simply’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 5.22 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -8.51 Simply $30.39 million 0.00 -$21.02 million N/A N/A

Orbital Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Simply.

Volatility and Risk

Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Simply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -47.16% -71.85% -34.81% Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Simply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orbital Energy Group and Simply, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orbital Energy Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Simply Company Profile

Simply, Inc. focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR Mono-Brand programs. The Cooltech Distribution business segment engages in distributing to the OneClick stores and other resellers of Apple products and other consumer electronic brands. The company was founded on February 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Miami FL.

