Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,860. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

