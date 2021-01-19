Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 705 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.05. 128,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,240. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

