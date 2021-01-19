Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0966 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $654.22 million and approximately $352.30 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 109.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00024077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00105191 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001817 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008922 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,775,485,488 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

