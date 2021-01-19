Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 12-Month High at $231.11

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $231.11 and last traded at $230.25, with a volume of 8123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.74.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.