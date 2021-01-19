Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 12-Month High at $231.11

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $231.11 and last traded at $230.25, with a volume of 8123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.82.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
