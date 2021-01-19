Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 2,332 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,387. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

