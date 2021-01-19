Hendley & Co. Inc. Takes $2.92 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 992.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AZO traded down $10.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,238.29. The stock had a trading volume of 210,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,195.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,176.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $55,862,352 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

