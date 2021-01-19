Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.55 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $26.36 million and $1.55 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00015468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00044931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00117665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00073692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00249900 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,179.76 or 0.97016334 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

