High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.93

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $11.53. High Liner Foods shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 21,470 shares traded.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.93. The stock has a market cap of C$387.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$259.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$266.66 million. On average, analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$45,190.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,040.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

