High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.93

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $11.53. High Liner Foods shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 21,470 shares traded.
HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.93. The stock has a market cap of C$387.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32.
In related news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$45,190.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,040.
About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
