Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) Shares Down 14.3%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 155,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 208,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,022.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$28.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) Company Profile (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

