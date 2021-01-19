Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.20

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.15 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hilltop by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

