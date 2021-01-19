Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post $271.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.20 million and the highest is $308.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $468.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $956.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $922.20 million to $990.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of HGV stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 940,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,073. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.8% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

