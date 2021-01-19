Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $894.08

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $894.08 and traded as high as $1,021.50. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) shares last traded at $1,001.00, with a volume of 355,843 shares traded.

HSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 966.80 ($12.63).

The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,002.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 898.18.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

