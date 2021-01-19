Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $894.08

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $894.08 and traded as high as $1,021.50. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) shares last traded at $1,001.00, with a volume of 355,843 shares traded.
HSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 966.80 ($12.63).
The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,002.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 898.18.
Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) Company Profile (LON:HSX)
Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.
