Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $$13.32 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

