HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 175,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,377.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 58,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

