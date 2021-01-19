Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

