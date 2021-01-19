Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.07

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $12.50. Hope Bancorp shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 38,183 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 101.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 71,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 28.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

