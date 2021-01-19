Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.07

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $12.50. Hope Bancorp shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 38,183 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.66.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 101.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 71,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 28.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
About Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
