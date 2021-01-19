Horizon Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 14.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.37. 89,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,520. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

