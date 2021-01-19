HSBC Lowers Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) to Hold

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DNB Markets downgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $638.99 million for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.