Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 10,378 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 8.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 410,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

