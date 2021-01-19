HyperExchange (HX) Price Up 17.8% This Week

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $529,639.72 and approximately $225.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00045135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00118438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00072211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00255988 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34,182.28 or 0.96656074 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.