HyperQuant Achieves Market Cap of $20,419.21 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $20,419.21 and approximately $27.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00525590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.55 or 0.03936758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013000 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.