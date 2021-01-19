I/O Coin (IOC) Hits Market Cap of $988,640.10

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $988,640.10 and $8,328.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00346529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00027954 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003849 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.77 or 0.01438643 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,642,889 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

