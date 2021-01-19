Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDMGF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Icade alerts:

CDMGF remained flat at $$82.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96. Icade has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.