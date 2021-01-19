ICON Price Up 18.1% This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $394.11 million and $66.38 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001911 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,376,339 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

