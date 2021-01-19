Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.16

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 1422000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.93 million and a PE ratio of 23.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

