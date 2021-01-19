IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report sales of $10.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $15.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $15.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $23.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.12 million, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of IDYA traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,510. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 179.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $179,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

