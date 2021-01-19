Idle (IDLE) One Day Volume Hits $717,518.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Idle has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $717,518.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can currently be purchased for about $6.02 or 0.00016441 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 71.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00073995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00247075 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,613.87 or 0.97269551 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,232 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

