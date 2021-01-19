IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,669 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 316.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,484,000 after buying an additional 280,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 665.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 142,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.54.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.