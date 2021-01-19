IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,607 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

