IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,135 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.09, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

