IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 7,456 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 19.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 85.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.