IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 941 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

AAP opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $177.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.27 and a 200 day moving average of $153.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

