IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 947 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.30.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $154.55 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

