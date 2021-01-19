IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,023 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 117.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after buying an additional 438,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,339,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 541,537.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after buying an additional 541,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nordson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 20,786 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. TheStreet downgraded Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $193.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

