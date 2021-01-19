IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,198 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,761,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $1,729,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 35.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 504,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $320,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

