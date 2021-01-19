IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,347 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Evergy by 1,216.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evergy by 419.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4,008.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after buying an additional 1,191,190 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

