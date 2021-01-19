IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,465 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Loews by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 33.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Loews by 25.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.