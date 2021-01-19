IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 6,933 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 360,168 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 786,137 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

