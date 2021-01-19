IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

