IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair cut Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.85.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $278.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.30 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.07.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

