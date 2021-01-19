IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.05 Million Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

